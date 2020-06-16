If you can't get enough of Joe Wicks' delicious recipes, then you're in luck as he has been preparing a new cookbook, which is due to be released later this year. Following the success of Lean in 15 and Wean in 15, The Body Coach has got back in the kitchen with his camera crew to whip up a selection of mouth-watering new dishes.

On his Instagram Stories, Joe gave fans a tour of his new studio kitchen, which was kitted out with sleek white cabinets, wooden workbenches and white tiles, making it the perfect blank backdrop for his food. The father-of-two later shared more behind-the-scenes glimpses of his new cookbook - which he is yet to reveal the name - by sharing several peeks of the prepared dishes as they were being photographed.

Sitting at a wooden table with steak fajita baked eggs in front of him, Joe could be seen dressed in a striped white top as he posed for pictures against a deep blue backdrop. More of his future recipes include a healthy poke bowl and dark chocolate and sea salt almond clusters - there appears to be something to satisfy all appetites!

This comes after Joe recently revealed that he was "back to work" following the coronavirus pandemic, which saw him act as the nation's PE teacher with his daily PE with Joe workouts. After 13 weeks, the father-of-two revealed he is ready to slightly step away from that role as lockdown measures continue to ease across the country. Announcing the news on his Instagram, Joe wrote: "Hello everyone! Just a little update. It's NOT OVER, but this is the last full week of PE with Joe. I've loved every minute of it. All 13 weeks of it."

He continued: "We have had almost 70 million views worldwide on the workouts now which is truly mind blowing. As of next week I'll be running a reduced time table of three days per week. I'm going to be doing LIVE workouts Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9am for everyone. Thank you for your support on #pewithjoe and for all your messages of thanks and gratitude. It's been an incredible journey! Let's keep going! Lots of love Joe."

