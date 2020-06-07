Joe Wicks' daily diet is amazing - and we need The Body Coach's ultimate chocolate dessert Does The Body Coach use his own cookbooks?

Joe Wicks has been a huge source of motivation for people across the UK with his daily PE with Joe workouts, but it's not just exercise that helps him stay healthy. The Body Coach also regularly shares his tastiest recipes with his followers, whether it's a dish he made for himself and his wife Rosie or a delicious meal for his daughter Indie. With several of his own cookbooks, including his most recent one Wean In 15, we can't help but wonder if the fitness coach really follows his own advice when it comes to his diet! Take a look at what Joe loves to eat…

What does Joe Wicks eat for breakfast?

Joe loves both sweet and savoury breakfast meals

Joe regularly mixes up his breakfast choices with a variety of sweet and savoury foods. Although he regularly shares pictures, videos and even recipes for his culinary creations, he rarely reveals all three of his meals throughout the day - until recently. Last week, the dad-of-two started the day with sweetcorn fritters with Greek yoghurt and avocado, which appeared to be finished off with a dusting of paprika and coriander.

However, one of his go-to sweet breakfasts is blueberry pancakes, which also appear to be one of his daughter Indie's favourites - like father like daughter! While Joe added strawberries, icing sugar and some maple syrup to his, he often serves his one-year-old oaty pancakes, with vanilla yoghurt and berries in separate compartments. Yum!

What does Joe Wicks eat for lunch?

Joe delighted fans by sharing photos of his breakfast, lunch and dinner on Instagram

Following his morning workout, Joe opted for a delicious halloumi salad with onions and seeds to help restore his energy levels. However, some of his past dishes have included lamb koftas with tahini yoghurt dip and crushed potatoes, which he called a "banger of a lunch." He followed it up with a mini dessert of Greek yoghurt, blueberries, granola and honey - yum!

What does Joe Wicks eat for dinner?

Burgers are The Body Coach's favourite food

For his final meal of the day, Joe cooked a paneer curry with pilau rice and raisins, and the photos of his delicious food left fans' mouths watering. "I need the curry recipe," one follower commented on his Instagram photos, while another joked: "And now I'm hungry." However, curry is not his first choice of food, as the star revealed a few weeks ago with a photo of his unusual dinner combination. "My favourite food in the world without a doubt is a good quality burger," he wrote next to a picture of a cheeseburger accompanied by tortilla chips, guacamole and salsa.

How delicious did Joe's decadent blondie brownies look?

Everyone loves a treat once in a while, including Joe who recently showed off the most decadent dessert. Sharing a photo of a box of sweet treats from Blondie's Kitchen, the 33-year-old wrote: "And that’s pudding...Oh my word. Kinder/Oreo blondie/brownie."

What snacks does Joe Wicks eat?

His Instagram feeds are filled with incredible-looking treats, from his easy peanut butter and raspberry flapjacks to his favourite post-workout protein shakes made with almond milk, banana, peanut butter and coconut. However, one snack that we've got our eye on is his healthy version of chocolate bark made using yoghurt - and it looks just like white chocolate fruit and nut! "Ingredients: Mix up Greek yoghurt, honey, squeeze of lime juice in a bowl, spread onto a tray add raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, pomegranate seeds and pecans. Freeze overnight for the win," he captioned the photo. You don't need to tell us twice!

