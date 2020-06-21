Emma and Matt Willis throw daughter Isabelle an epic birthday party – with ice cream van included The couple made sure her day was special, despite lockdown measures still being in place

The Willis household celebrated a very special occasion on Saturday – Isabelle's 11th birthday. And for the big day, parents Emma and Matt Willis certainly pulled out all the stops.

Taking to Instagram to share a rare snap of her daughter as she opened up a huge birthday present, Emma wrote: "11 years ago this glorious ray of sunshine entered our lives and we haven't stopped smiling since... Happy birthday Wizz, we love you to infinity and beyond."

MORE: Take a tour of Emma Willis and Matt Willis' stunning home where they are self-isolating

Emma shared an adorable picture of Isabelle opening up a big present

The proud mum later shared snippets from the day on her stories, including the two delicious platters they had ordered, one full of Italian food and another one filled with afternoon tea treats.

And the surprises didn't stop there, not only did the couple buy her the most incredible chocolate cake decorated with donuts, ice-creams and even a huge popcorn cup, but they hired an ice cream truck that delivered delicious treats to their front door.

Isabelle showing off her delicious treat

Emma shared a picture of her daughter's choice of ice cream on her stories and wrote: "If she doesn't finish it, I will @picadillywhip."

MORE: This is the fun way Emma and Matt Willis spent Valentine's Day

The birthday girl wasn't the only one to get a treat, as Emma and Matt happily posed for a photo in front of the van, each holding an ice cream cone.

Isabelle's epic birthday cake

Their eldest daughter's birthday isn't the only one they have marked during lockdown. Back in early May, the family celebrated Trixie's 4th birthday. Paying tribute to her on Instagram with a gorgeous picture of her posing amongst bluebells, Emma wrote: "My little sausage is 4 years old today. I have no idea where that time has gone, but what she's added to our lives is unimaginable. Small in size but huge in strength, determination and kindness. Her great big smile makes my soul so happy…Happy birthday Trixie Grace Willis."

The family enjoye several food platters

Days later, they also celebrated Matt's 37th birthday.