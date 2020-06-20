Emma Willis' daughter's popcorn birthday cake will blow your mind! The Circle presenter now has an 11 year old!

Emma Willis and her husband Matt didn't let lockdown spoil their daughter Isabelle's 11th birthday on Saturday, far from it!

The couple put on the most spectacular spread of food we've ever seen – and Isabelle's birthday cake looks so indulgent, we've got toothache just from looking at it!

MORE: 9 celebrity kids celebrating birthdays in lockdown

How stunning is this cake?

Decorated with blue icing and melted chocolate dripping down the sides, the mouth-watering dessert featured an edible bucket of popcorn sticking out the top. Alongside that were small popcorn bites scattered around the edges, ice-cream cones with chocolate tops and plenty of sprinkles for another pop of colour. Yum!

As if the cake wasn't enough of a sweet treat, proud parents Emma and Matt also put on a delicious-looking spread of food, which featured mini sandwiches, pork pies, ice-creams, cured meats, olives, vegetables, scotch eggs, cereal bites – the list is endless!

Isabelle's birthday feast looked yummy!

Clearly, the birthday girl was taking full advantage of her special day as she later also indulged in some Mr Whippy ice-cream covered in sweets and strawberry sauce.

Earlier in the day, Emma posted a rare photo of her eldest daughter, who she affectionately calls Wizz, unwrapping a huge present covered in multi-coloured paper. Captioning the sweet moment, she penned: "11 years ago this glorious ray of sunshine entered our lives and we haven’t stopped smiling since... Happy birthday Wizz, we love you to infinity and beyond."

MORE: Matt Willis plays dress up with daughter Trixie - and he looks so different

Emma and Matt Willis' daughter turned 11 on Saturday

This isn't the first birthday Emma and Matt have celebrated in lockdown. They also marked their youngest daughter Trixie's fourth birthday on 4 May. The TV star shared a beautiful snapshot on Instagram, showing Trixie stood in a bluebell wood.

Captioning the pic, she wrote: "My little sausage is 4 years old today... I have no idea where that time has gone, but what she's added to our lives is unimaginable. Small in size but huge in strength, determination and kindness. Her great big smile makes my soul so happy... Happy birthday Trixie Grace Willis."

The family also treated Trixie to an incredible-looking birthday cake. Shaped into the number four, the colourful cake had a rainbow-layered sponge topped with white buttercream icing, and if it wasn't already decadent enough, it was finished off with a layer of cupcakes.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.