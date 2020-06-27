Gordon Ramsay shares exciting news – and fans are delighted The TV star shared the news on Instagram

Gordon Ramsay shared some very exciting news with his fans on Saturday – telling them that his London restaurant, the Michelin starred Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, will be reopening in seven days' time.

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-five shared a photo of his famous eatery's chic exterior, writing: "One week to go until this door opens to welcome our guests again. We cannot wait to see you!"

Needless to say, the Hell's Kitchen star's fans were delighted by the news, with many taking to the comment section of Gordon's post to express their excitement. "Thank god!" wrote one, with another adding: "Yay!" A third gushed: "Brilliant news."

A message on the restaurant's website read: "Established in 1998, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay pairs unparalleled service and fine dining with an intimate ambience. We will be opening our doors again on 4 July and can't wait to welcome you."

Earlier in the week, Gordon and his family returned to London ahead of lockdown rules being relaxed.

The doting dad was pictured in London with his oldest daughter on Tuesday, soon after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that restaurants would be allowed to re-open on 4 July.

Gordon also confirmed on Wednesday that his Grosvenor Square restaurant Lucky Cat would be opening its doors on that date.

The celebrity chef will no doubt be keen to get back to work, although he has clearly also enjoyed his time off, which he spent with his family at their country home in Cornwall.

Gordon and his wife Tana Ramsay were isolating with her children, little Oscar, one, Megan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 21, and 18-year-old Matilda.

