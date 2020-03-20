Gordon Ramsay is another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic after announcing the closure of his London restaurants. The celebrity chef revealed on Friday that he would be doing his part to help stop the spread of the disease by shutting the doors to his many eateries in the capital. Posting a statement on social media, Gordon wrote: "To all our Gordon Ramsay family, friends and colleagues. In this time of great uncertainty, we hope that you all are looking out for each other and staying as safe as possible. As the situation changes daily out focus has to be on the health and safety of our employees, guest and community and to do our part in slowing the spread of the virus, from Saturday 21st March 2020, all our London restaurants will temporarily close."

WATCH: The effects COVID-19 has on your body

He added: "Whilst we don't know when we will re-open, what we do know is by supporting each other through this terribly challenging time, we will come through this stronger than ever! Huge love and thanks to our amazing staff across the restaurants for all their passion and support. I truly hope we are all back together very soon. Gordon." He also captioned the post: "As the Pandemic continues to grow a note from me about our restaurants in London. Be safe and take care of each other in these challenging times Gx."

Gordon Ramsay owns 13 restaurants in London

Gordon has an incredible 13 restaurants in London. These are The Narrow in Docklands, York & Albany in Camden, Union Street Café, Southwark, Bread Street Kitchen, St Paul's, Petrus, Knightsbridge, Savoy Grill, Strand, London House, Battersea. He also owns three restaurants in Chelsea; Maze Grill Park Walk, Maze Grill Royal Hospital Road and Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, and three in Mayfair; Lucky Cat, Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill and Heddon Street Kitchen.

