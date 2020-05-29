Gordon Ramsay took to Instagram on Thursday evening to announce some seriously exciting news – one of his London restaurants is reopening! The Narrow in Limehouse is now offering customers takeaway meals, as per the Hell's Kitchen star's caption, which read: "Exciting news… we’re firing up the BBQ at @thenarrowgordonramsay! Get down there this weekend and grab a burger to takeaway."

The father-of-five also shared a photo of a mouth-watering burger, and in the background, the beautiful River Thames could be seen. Needless to say, followers were absolutely over the moon to hear the news, and rushed to the comment section of Gordon's post to say so, with many writing: "Wow."

Another added: "Absolutely brilliant! I'll definitely be there," while a third wrote: "Wow! That looks like the best burger I've ever seen in my life!" Another of Gordon's fans commented: "Wow, perfect setting for a BBQ! Bring on the burgers."

A statement on the restaurant's website read: "We are delighted that we are now open for takeaway Thursday - Sunday, serving the best burgers (including a vegan version), sides and ice cream. Please call the team on 0207 592 7950 and they will prepare your order for collection."

Gordon and his family are currently self-isolating at their holiday home in Cornwall, and Gordon has kept his followers up to date with his lockdown journey, often demonstrating a series of easy meals that can be prepared in ten minutes, for what he's calling his Ramsay in Ten series. To make sure viewers can see he isn't exaggerating about the time it takes, the Michelin starred chef even hosts the videos on Instagram Live.

Gordon is no doubt enjoying the opportunity to spend more time with his eldest children after he admitted he suffered with "empty nest syndrome" when Jack and Holly left home for university in 2018, two years after their big sister Megan, who graduated from university in 2019.