Gordon Ramsay has no doubt delighted fans once again by sharing some more exciting news – he's reopening a second London restaurant! Popular gastropub York & Albany, near Regent's Park, will once again welcome customers for takeaway meals and alcoholic beverages when its doors open on Thursday. His announcement comes just days after he reopened The Narrow in Limehouse as a barbecue takeaway service. Revealing the news from his holiday home in Cornwall on Wednesday evening, Gordon said during an Instagram video: "First of all, last weekend The Narrow down on the River Thames was a huge success."

Gordon Ramsay is reopening a second London restaurant

He continued: "Thursday evening we’re going to be opening the York & Albany, just opposite Regents Park on the edge of Camden. And guess what? We’re going to be doing amazing pizza to go. So how about pizza in the park? From amazing pizza and great burgers to cocktails and some amazing ciders. The York and Albany is opening its doors. Can’t wait to see you there."

Gordon added: "More importantly the pizzas are delicious, the burgers are second to none. The cocktails? Yeah, I think not only do you deserve them but let’s lighten the load, let’s gets some air in our lungs, let’s have some fun."

York & Albany will be serving up takeaway pizza and burgers

A statement on the restaurant's website read: "We are delighted that we are now open for takeaway Thursday - Sunday, serving the best burgers and our famous Street Pizzas, plus sides and ice cream. Call the team on 0207 592 1227 and they will prepare your order for collection or pop down and see them (from a social distance)."

Gordon and his family are currently self-isolating in Cornwall, and Gordon has kept his followers up to date with his lockdown journey, often demonstrating a series of easy meals that can be prepared in ten minutes. Calling it his Ramsay in Ten series, the Michelin starred chef even hosts the videos on Instagram Live to prove the meals can be cooked in just ten minutes.

