Jamie Oliver announced some very exciting news on Thursday – his infamous cooking school now offers online classes!

The celebrity chef shared a post that read: "We've gone digital at the Jamie Oliver Cookery School. Book Now. Swipe up to check out our online lessons."

A statement on Jamie's website further explained that due to the coronavirus outbreak, classes had moved online, and that the cookery school would be offering: "Interactive sessions for the following classes: North Indian thali, Vietnamese street food, Pasta master, Mexican street food, Fragrant Thai green curry, South Indian curry, A flying visit to Spain and Thai feast."

Jamie's team also made it clear that as soon as his school – which has been closed since 21 March – is able to reopen, it will do so.

"We will carefully monitor this ever-changing situation, and will reopen when it’s safe to do so."

It's certainly been an exciting few weeks for Jamie, who even celebrated his 20-year wedding anniversary with wife Jools Oliver at the end of June.

Incredibly, the pair marked the milestone by enjoying a very special picnic.

Jamie planned the handwritten menu specially and even drew a touching "J J" letterhead at the top, adding a picnic basket full of food in between their initials.

On the menu were delicious treats such as Italian summer fruit, chocolate mousse and crème fraiche and blackcurrant leaf cordial, but also a mouth-watering main dish: secret smokehouse salmon, trout and pate.

The special lunch also featured Neal's Yard dairy cheeses and red pepper jelly, onion marmalade, pickled cucumber and crackers and oatcakes – definitely a perfect menu for the most special day of the year for the pair.

We wouldn't mind learning how to knock up those delicious-sounding dishes at Jamie's virtual cookery school…

