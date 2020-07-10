Cat Deeley bakes seriously impressive cake for her dad's birthday The TV star shared the photo on Instagram

Cat Deeley celebrated her dad's birthday on Thursday, and the star even made him a spectacular cake for the occasion!

Sharing a short video of the tasty-looking creation sitting on a wooden slab on Instagram, Cat revealed that she had covered it in lime green icing and colourful candles.

What's more, the enormous gateau was surrounded by safari animals that doubled up as candles, including a zebra, a monkey, a lion and even a giraffe. Cat's dad is clearly fond of nature!

At the bottom of the cake was a layer of chocolate, and the TV presenter topped it all off by adding a rim of mini chocolate logs to the top. Is anyone else feeling seriously hungry?

How amazing is that cake?!

Cat added the caption: "Happy birthday grandad!" and for a split second, her two sons could be seen in the clip, with one of them sitting on their beloved grandad's lap.

The former SMTV Live host must have been overjoyed to have been able to spend her dad's big day with him, as she has clearly been missing him throughout lockdown.

In June, the mother-of-two shared a heart-warming photo of herself cradling her dad, adding the caption: "Till we can."

Fans flocked to the comment section of Cat's post to let her know just how moved they were by the image. "Aw, what a beautiful photo," wrote one. "Wish I could," added another. A third noted: "What a lovely picture. What a beautiful moment in time."

While we were impressed by Cat's baking efforts, the incredible cake she made for her dad didn't come as much of a surprise.

The doting mum was honing her baking skills during the lockdown period, as she proved earlier in July, when she shared a short clip of her and her sons making crumble in the family kitchen.

