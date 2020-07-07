Cat Deeley shares rare photo of son James smiling inside family's stunning garden The So You Think You Can Dance presenter is a mum of two

Cat Deeley has been enjoying spending quality time with her young family during lockdown, and shared the sweetest photo of her youngest son James, two, playing in the garden on Tuesday evening. The So You Think You Can Dance star uploaded a sweet snapshot of the toddler smiling as he held a butterfly in his hand. Cat shares James and four-year-old Milo with husband Patrick Kielty. The star has shared several cute videos of her playing with her kids over the past few months, and in April, she gave fans serious envy after posting footage of her running through her never-ending garden with her firstborn. The outside space is filled with flowers and also has a large trampoline for the boys to play on.

MORE: Nicole Kidman shares rare photo of daughter Sunday as she celebrates her birthday

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Cat Deeley plays in the garden with son Milo

Cat, 43, Patrick, 49, tied the knot in secret in 2012. They went on to welcome Milo in January 2016, while James arrived in June 2018. "We are over the moon with happiness and Milo is the perfect big brother," the couple told People, while also revealing that they had named their son James Patrick.

Cat Deeley's son James inside the family's garden during lockdown

During her second pregnancy, Cat revealed how she was preparing Milo to be a big brother. "I'm starting with the dog. I've got a lovely dog called Lily, who's really gentle. But sometimes he grabs her skin – not on purpose – but he is just trying to love her,"

Cat told chat show host Steve Harvey. She continued: "I think all kids really want is just to spend time with you. That's what I think they really want."

READ: Sarah Jessica Parker reveals how she's been helping her children in lockdown

Cat is a doting mum to Milo and James

While the celebrity couple have had a lovely time in lockdown, there has been disappointment too. In June, Cat announced that this year's So You Think You Can Dance, which she has fronted for 14 years, had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Cat wrote: "It is with great sadness that we confirm that due to the governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and for the health and safety of everyone involved in SYTYCD Fox have decided to cancel season 17. I want to thank ALL the many talented dancers who auditioned for us this year and we will all miss SYTYCD this summer!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.