Victoria Beckham treats Harper to the most incredible birthday cupcakes The former Spice Girl shared a photo on Instagram

Harper Seven Beckham turned nine on Friday, and the celebrations continued all day long in the Beckham household, with the little girl being showered in love, balloons, and even cupcakes with her face on them!

Doting mum Victoria Beckham shared a photo of the cupcakes on Instagram, and they almost look too good to eat.

With two different photographs of Harper used to make the tasty treats, one showed her posing up a storm in a pair of oversized sunglasses, while in the other she cradled one of the Beckhams' beloved pet dogs.

Harper's balloons were also adorned with her face, and alongside a clip of the bright pink inflatables doting mum Victoria sweetly wrote: "Happy Birthday Harper Seven, we love you!"

Earlier in the day, David and Victoria paid the sweetest tribute to their daughter to mark her birthday.

Sharing a series of throwback photos and videos, the doting mum gushed about her little girl as they marked the special occasion at home in their Cotswolds abode.

"Happy 9th Birthday Harper!! We all love you so so much kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham." One of the clips showed the youngest of the Beckham clan showing off her dance moves, while another clip saw Harper riding her bike in the fields as she told her father how much she loves him.

The posts showed Harper throughout her life - from being a baby to recent videos of her dancing and singing with her family during lockdown. David, 45, also shared a sweet montage playing to the music of Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney's hit song This Girl Is Mine.

"To my pretty lady. Happy Birthday to the most special little girl, daddy loves you so much," he gushed. "Our song that we always dance to from day one #HarperSeven."

