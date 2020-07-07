Victoria and David Beckham's wedding anniversary dinner is even more decadent than we expected The Beckhams' dinner date looked so romantic

Victoria and David Beckham celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary over the weekend, and they proved they are just like every other couple by choosing to mark the occasion with a romantic dinner. But did you see how decadent it looked?

VB gave fans a glimpse inside their date night, which appeared to be in a rustic restaurant with wooden beams overhead and chic industrial lights positioned in the background to add the ambience. In the photo, posted to Victoria's Instagram Stories, the pair could be seen cuddling up on the bench with a tasty dessert in front of them. Written in chocolate across the plate was the message: 'Happy Anniversary' while a sheet of dark chocolate sat in the corner, topped with lemon sorbet, a fresh lemon slice and a white scoop of ice cream - delicious!

Meanwhile, David revealed they also toasted their anniversary with tasty drinks, as he held an ice-cold cocktail garnished with a cherry to his lips in the photo.

Both David and Victoria surprised fans by opting for laid-back outfits, with the former footballer sporting a white long-sleeved T-shirt while his wife chose a casual black zip-up jacket. However, this was a far cry from their stylish outfits last week!

Victoria Beckham shared a peek inside their romantic anniversary dinner on Instagram

The fashion designer was dressed to the nines on Thursday for another dinner date with her husband, wearing a white suit with matching white shirt, a black and gold belt, long gold chain and a matching bag. Victoria used the photo as an opportunity to ask her followers for fashion advice, writing: "It's me and @davidbeckham's 21st wedding anniversary this weekend so I'm getting ready for date night! What do you think I should wear? x vb."

The mother-of-four was quickly inundated with compliments, with one stating: "Anything, you look beautiful in everything." A second fan wrote: "Doesn't matter since you always look amazing. Happy Anniversary." We couldn't agree more!

