Ben Shephard envy of his fans after receiving gift from the Queen We're not jealous at all…

Ben Shephard is one lucky man. The Good Morning Britain presenter made his fans green with envy after revealing he has got his hands on a coveted gin, which has the Queen's seal of approval no less.

MORE: Ben Shephard's son makes surprise appearance on GMB

Ben took to Instagram to post a photo of his new bottle and a freshly poured G&T as he wrote: "Very excited to welcome the latest addition to the Shephard family Gin Store. This is courtesy of Her Majesty no less!! #buckinghampalacegin hand picked botanicals from the Palace garden. It tastes very regal!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard finally reunited with Kate Garraway on GMB

His co-host Andi Peters agreed, replying, "Yes it's delicious!" while other fan comments included, "Tried to get this but already looks sold out sadly," "Lucky you," and "Oh my goodness amazing! I sent a link to my friend literally 10 minutes ago!!! Enjoy my posh friend."

MORE: Take a peek inside Ben Shephard's homely dining room

Another added: "Sharing is caring Ben! You beat me to it! Will have to wait until it's back in stock."

Ben has got his hands on this coveted gin

The Royal Collection Trust launched the premium small-batch London dry gin earlier this week, selling the tipple online and in its shops. It will also be served at official events at the palace in future.

The spirit is infused with citrus and herbal notes derived from 12 botanicals, several of which are from Buckingham Palace garden, including lemon verbena, hawthorn berries, bay leaves and mulberry leaves.

Gin lovers can pre-order a 70cl bottle of the 42 per cent ABV gin for £40 online, as it is currently out of stock. The clear and turquoise glass bottle features a coronet and a ring of flowers entwined in an elaborate gold decorative circle, and has a gold-coloured stopper. A sketch of Buckingham Palace is featured on the back of the bottle.

The Queen is reportedly a fan of gin and Dubonnet and Her Majesty is said to take the cocktail as two parts Dubonnet to one part gin, with a slice of lemon and lots of ice.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.