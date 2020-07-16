James Martin is a man of many talents! The celebrity chef took to Instagram this week to share news of his latest project – a brand new gin. James shared a short video with fans showing two bottles of Otterbeck Distillery's Cotton Gin proudly on display on the bar of his restaurant.

The 48-year-old wrote: "Hi all, as you know I'm a gin lover... well, this is what I was up to amongst loads of other stuff for the past year...but this is the first gin I've been involved in for some friends of mine, developing the botanicals and taste for them....it's arrived and on the menu...hope you all like it and it's available online too now...enjoy! @otterbeckdistillery."

In response, Otterbeck distillery wrote in the comments section: "Thank you James - loved having you onboard, your expertise and great taste has helped us create an amazing Gin!!!"

The launch of the gin tops off a busy month for James. Two weeks ago, he proudly reopened one of his restaurants – The Kitchen at Chewton Glen in Hampshire. James celebrated by sharing a photo of a kitchen ticket machine, with a huge stack of orders on a spike next to it. He wrote: "It may mean nothing to some. This picture was taken by me just now halfway through service but it's a restaurant's life." He concluded: "If you know you know… we are back."

As well as managing the re-launch of The Kitchen, James has been filming segments for This Morning, and has also been recording new outdoor episodes for James Martin's Saturday Kitchen.

James recently confirmed the return of his ITV show with fans on Instagram. "Stunning evening..." he wrote alongside a photo of some cows against a beautiful backdrop of the sun setting. "All set ready for the first day of two days filming for the new Saturday show series... new ideas and lots to do 34 recipes to cook hope you like them."

