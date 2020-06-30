Gordon Ramsay delights fans with happy news: 'We can't wait' The Hell's Kitchen star has been isolating with wife Tana and their five children during lockdown

Gordon Ramsay had a great start to the week – and he couldn't wait to tell his fans about it! On Tuesday, the Hell's Kitchen star took to Instagram to announce that his restaurants were going to be reopening from Saturday, having temporarily closed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The star shared a video detailing the steps his team were making to meet the required health and safety regulations. He said: "Hi guys, it's Gordon and I'm so excited to have you back in all our restaurants. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, we've missed you."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Gordon Ramsay opens up about his restaurants reopening

"Although things may look a little different than they did before, we've taken several steps to ensure that you have a safe and enjoyable experience when you come back and dine with us. We have always prided ourselves in keeping very clean dining rooms and you will now notice an increased frequency in cleaning. Hand sanitizer stations will now also be available for all of our guests.

The celebrity chef can't wait to get back in the kitchen

"Our team's health and safety is just as important as yours, and that's why they will be getting regular temperature checks before and after every shift. As well as new health and safety training behind the scenes. Most importantly, from the bottom of my heart, we can't wait to have you back in our restaurants to bring you the same excitement that we have bought you before."

Gordon and wife Tana Ramsay with their four oldest children

Alongside the video, Gordon wrote: "We've been busy getting ready to welcome you back and cannot wait to open our doors on Saturday… see you soon! G x."

The news follows shortly after Gordon and his family returned to London from Cornwall, where they had been isolating during the lockdown. The celebrity chef and his wife are proud parents to Megan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 21, 18-year-old Matilda and one-year-old Oscar. They had a wonderful time together at their summer home. During their time there, Gordon shared regular updates with his followers on social media, including several cute videos of his youngest son playing on the beach.

