Duchess Meghan's own Pimm's Cup recipe – make your cocktail like royalty! This summer drink sounds utterly delicious

We may all be home in lockdown, but the sun is (mostly) out and that means one thing ladies – it's Pimm's season! It's the quintessential British cocktail: super sweet, packed with vibrant fruit and sooooo drinkable.

We love hearing what the royal family drink cocktail-wise behind closed doors, so we were tickled pink to discover the Duchess of Sussex's own Pimm's Cup recipe from her former lifestyle blog The Tig. Instagram fan account Meghan's Mirror has Meghan's recipe in full, complete with the Duchess' personal instructions for making the summer drink.

The wife of Prince Harry shared the details of the cocktail back in 2014, which she named 'The Tig Cup' – a twist on the classic Pimm's.

Meghan wrote: "Using cues from the season, with fresh and vibrant farmers’ market ingredients, this drink will whet your whistle and keep you cool during those long summer days turned nights. This is a guaranteed crowd pleaser, and a nod to the fresh picked flavours of the season. Cheers!"

INGREDIENTS

Ingredients for Meghan Markle's Tig Cup

Fresh mint

Fresh ribbons of cucumber

Grapefruit rind

Shavings of radish

Thin stalks of celery

Lime

Ice

Your favourite gin

Maraschino cherry liqueur

Tonic water

Soda water

Meghan said: "Basically, you build your glass with seasonal farmers' market ingredients to create a fresh and herbaceous nod to summer. Any or all of the above listed ingredients are great, but the key pieces are citrus and herbs. If you don’t have grapefruit, lemon works. No radish, no problem."

INSTRUCTIONS

Instructions for Meghan Markle's Tig Cup

Step 1

Stack a sprinkling of the cucumber/mint/celery/radish/lime into the glass. Fill glass with ice.

Step 2

In a shaker, add a couple ounces of gin and a splash of the maraschino cherry liqueur. (Meghan adds that the cherry liqueur gives just the right subtle sweetness)

Step 3

Shake the alcohols hard with ice.

Step 4

Back to your glass – pour a two count of tonic and a three count of soda water. (Meghan said she prefers soda to tonic but to adjust measurements to your own taste)

Step 5

Strain the gin and liqueur mixture into the two glasses, splitting equally.

Step 6

Finish each drink with a twist of the grapefruit over the top.

