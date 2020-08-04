Mary Berry's quick and easy burger recipe is a summer BBQ must-try

Nichola Murphy
Mary Berry's beef burger recipe: how to make the perfect BBQ burger during the summer heatwave, plus the TV cook's quick and easy beetroot and carrot slaw.
With temperatures soaring in the UK over the next few days, everyone will be ditching their hot stoves for al fresco barbeques – and TV cook Mary Berry has the perfect burger recipe!
MORE: We need to try Mary Berry's top tips for keeping cool while cooking in the summer
The humble burger is a barbeque staple, so it's important you do it well. Thanks to Mary Berry's quick and easy recipe for beef burgers with beetroot and carrot slaw, there will be no charred meat, soggy buns or sub-par fillings in sight.
WATCH: Royals' favourite snacks revealed
Are you cooking to impress guests at a family barbeque or simply want to know how to totally nail a homemade burger? Take a look at the former Great British Bake Off judge's recipe (and prevent more trips out to pubs and restaurants going forward!)...
Mary Berry's beef burger with beetroot and carrot slaw recipe
INGREDIENTS
Ingredients for Mary Berry's beef burger
- 500g lean minced beef
- 50g fresh white breadcrumbs
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp chopped marjoram
- 3 tbsp chopped parsley
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp sun-dried tomato paste
- 1 egg yolk
- 2 tbsp oil, for frying
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Ingredients for Mary Berry's beetroot and carrot slaw
- 4 tbsp mayonnaise
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp hot horseradish sauce
- A squeeze of lemon juice
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1 large carrot, peeled and grated
- 150g raw beetroot, peeled and grated
- 2 celery sticks, very finely chopped
- 2 spring onions, chopped
- 3 tbsp chopped parsley
Ingredients for Mary Berry's burger bun
- 6 burger buns
- 1 Little Gem lettuce, shredded
- 2 large beefsteak tomatoes, sliced
- 6 large sweet dill cucumbers, sliced
Mary recommends grating the coleslaw ingredients onto a plate to prevent staining a chopping board
INSTRUCTIONS
Instructions for Mary Berry's burger recipe
Step 1
To make the slaw, combine the mayonnaise, mustard and horseradish sauce with the lemon juice and sugar in a bowl and season to taste. Tip in the carrot, beetroot, celery, spring onions and parsley and stir until coated in the sauce. Set aside.
Step 2
To make the burgers, place all the ingredients (except the oil) in a large bowl, season and mix with your hands until combined. Shape into six fairly flat burgers – about 1cm thick and 9cm in diameter is ideal. Chill in the fridge until needed.
Step 3
Heat the oil in a large frying pan until piping hot, then fry the burgers over a high heat for 3–4 minutes on each side until browned and just cooked through.
Step 4
Slice the buns in half and toast the flat side in a preheated griddle pan or grill. Top the flat side with lettuce, tomato, the burger and cucumber, plus your chosen sauces. Place the other half of each bun on top and serve with the slaw on the side.
RELATED: Mary Berry’s easy cheese and chive omelette recipe is the ideal lunch dish