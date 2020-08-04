Mary Berry's quick and easy burger recipe is a summer BBQ must-try The former Bake Off judge has the perfect BBQ recipe...

With temperatures soaring in the UK over the next few days, everyone will be ditching their hot stoves for al fresco barbeques – and TV cook Mary Berry has the perfect burger recipe!

The humble burger is a barbeque staple, so it's important you do it well. Thanks to Mary Berry's quick and easy recipe for beef burgers with beetroot and carrot slaw, there will be no charred meat, soggy buns or sub-par fillings in sight.

Are you cooking to impress guests at a family barbeque or simply want to know how to totally nail a homemade burger? Take a look at the former Great British Bake Off judge's recipe (and prevent more trips out to pubs and restaurants going forward!)...

Mary Berry's beef burger with beetroot and carrot slaw recipe

INGREDIENTS

Ingredients for Mary Berry's beef burger

500g lean minced beef

50g fresh white breadcrumbs

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp chopped marjoram

3 tbsp chopped parsley

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp sun-dried tomato paste

1 egg yolk

2 tbsp oil, for frying

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Ingredients for Mary Berry's beetroot and carrot slaw

4 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp hot horseradish sauce

A squeeze of lemon juice

1 tsp sugar

1 large carrot, peeled and grated

150g raw beetroot, peeled and grated

2 celery sticks, very finely chopped

2 spring onions, chopped

3 tbsp chopped parsley

Ingredients for Mary Berry's burger bun

6 burger buns

1 Little Gem lettuce, shredded

2 large beefsteak tomatoes, sliced

6 large sweet dill cucumbers, sliced

Mary recommends grating the coleslaw ingredients onto a plate to prevent staining a chopping board

INSTRUCTIONS

Instructions for Mary Berry's burger recipe

Step 1

To make the slaw, combine the mayonnaise, mustard and horseradish sauce with the lemon juice and sugar in a bowl and season to taste. Tip in the carrot, beetroot, celery, spring onions and parsley and stir until coated in the sauce. Set aside.

Step 2

To make the burgers, place all the ingredients (except the oil) in a large bowl, season and mix with your hands until combined. Shape into six fairly flat burgers – about 1cm thick and 9cm in diameter is ideal. Chill in the fridge until needed.

Step 3

Heat the oil in a large frying pan until piping hot, then fry the burgers over a high heat for 3–4 minutes on each side until browned and just cooked through.

Step 4

Slice the buns in half and toast the flat side in a preheated griddle pan or grill. Top the flat side with lettuce, tomato, the burger and cucumber, plus your chosen sauces. Place the other half of each bun on top and serve with the slaw on the side.

