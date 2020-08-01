Ruth Langsford's delicious brunch is the stuff dreams are made of The This Morning star is a talented cook

Ruth Langsford made herself brunch on Saturday, and it has to be one of the most scrumptious looking plates of food we've ever seen.

The This Morning star rustled up a hearty helping of bacon and scrambled eggs, plus toasted two bits of brown bread which she had buttered and topped with cooked tomatoes.

We're sure Ruth also dished up a serving for her husband Eamonn Holmes - he's one lucky man!

It's been a busy but very exciting week for Ruth, and we're sure she was excited to kick back and enjoy her weekend.

How good does that meal look!

On Friday, it was revealed that the 60-year-old was launching a brand new piece of clothing for QVC, and she no doubt has a busy week of promoting ahead.

But that's not all, Ruth and Eamonn are currently filling in for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning, how does she do it all?

Ruth's fan-favourite faux leather jacket is finally back in stock at QVC – and it now comes in brand new shades.

The doting mum has been snapped wearing the chic jacket on many occasions, but the piece constantly sells out.

Ruth has added four more autumnal hues, from a soft beige Stone tone to a deep Conker.

In the past, Ruth has described the coat as being "full of stretch," and the piece consistently racks up overwhelmingly positive comments.

And it's not the first time this month that the veteran presenter has introduced fashion fans to a brand new piece of clothing.

Earlier in July, Ruth shared photos of a new satin top moments before she introduced it live on air.

This woman is constantly on the go!

