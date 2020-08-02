Phillip Schofield reveals surprising way he's spending his summer break from This Morning The daytime TV star is making the most of his time off This Morning

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been off air over the past few weeks as they enjoy a break from This Morning. And while Holly is enjoying soaking up the sun in an undisclosed location, Phillip is using the time to keep active and has been making some serious progress in the process. Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the dad-of-two shared footage of himself cycling around his town in Oxfordshire. The star posted a fun video of himself racking up the miles on his bike, before sharing footage of him taking a rest. "26K in and I'm having a rest, or have I collapsed? No, I think I'm taking a rest," he told viewers.

The father-of-two has been taking a step back from social media over the past few weeks, but last week shared a video of himself setting up a barbeque in his garden for himself and wife Stephanie Lowe to enjoy.

Phillip Schofield enjoyed a well-deserved rest after his cycling

Over lockdown, Phillip enjoyed spending quality time with Stephanie and their two grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. Throughout the last few months, the group entertained themselves with regular games nights, and Murder Mystery evenings, where they were joined via Zoom by Phil's celebrity friends, including Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin.

The dad-of-two is enjoying spending quality time with his daughters and wife Stephanie Lowe

Phillip and his family also celebrated daughter Molly's 27th birthday last month. The proud dad shared pictures from the special occasion on Instagram, including a photo of a colourful balloon wall inside their home, and a tasty spread in the garden.

While Phillip is off work now, it didn't stop him giving fans a glimpse of his new autobiography recently. The TV personality took to Instagram to share footage of himself signing copies of his new book at home.

Phillip's autobiography is called Life's What You Make It and it will be hitting stores in October. The ITV star shared the incredible news on Instagram at the beginning of the month, revealing that he completed the first chapter in 2017, but stopped because "the time wasn't right".

Amazingly, the TV star added that he wrote the very first line when he was "about 14". Phil also told his followers that although he had been making notes of the stories and events throughout his life that were important to him, it wasn't until lockdown that he "had all the piece of the jigsaw".

