Phillip Schofield shares hilarious text exchange with his mum

Phillip Schofield is enjoying some time off from This Morning having kept viewers entertained during the coronavirus pandemic. And on Tuesday, the 58-year-old gave fans another reason to laugh after sharing a funny text exchange with his mum Pat.

READ: What is Phillip Schofield's net worth?

Posting the screenshot on his Instagram Stories, Phillip said: "Mum's had her nails done and cannot type 'til they're dry' [laughing face emoji]."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield makes rare comment about late father

The texts saw his mum write: "No I know but I hate the…" To which, Phillip instantly replied: "Mess? Loooool. I'll finish your sentence for you." Upon seeing his message, Pat hit back: "Mess sorry had my nails done now I can't type."

RELATED: Phillip Schofield reveals incredible kitchen feature

There's no denying that mother and son have a close bond. Last month on This Morning, Phillip admitted his mum has been lonely since his dad died of a heart condition 12 years ago. Overcome with emotion, Phillip said: "I know my mum - we lost my dad in 2008 - she's still saying she's terribly lonely.

The funny text exchange between Phillip and his mum Pat

"She looks at other people if they're still couples, and so you need contact, you need a family around you, you need people to be able to talk to if you can, if you're lucky enough to have them around."

MORE: Phillip Schofield shares photo with daughters and their special treat for him

Meanwhile, Phillip and his family would normally be enjoying their summer holidays in Portugal by now, but instead, the TV star is making last-minute preparations ahead of the release of his autobiography. "After being asked many times, and after many years of wanting to, I have written my autobiography," he told his fans.

There's no denying that mother and son have a close bond

"I wrote the first line of the book, in my head, when I was about 14. It took me until 2017 for me to finally write the first chapter and then I stopped because the time wasn't right."

He added: "Over the years I have been making notes of the stories and events of my life that I thought would tell my story. Finally, in lockdown, I knew that all the pieces of the jigsaw had been put into place and I was ready to write - that and a new discovery... lots of free time! It has been a fascinating experience, both immense fun and deeply emotional. Finally, after all these years, I’m happy it's gone from my head, to the page. I've been honest and I’ve been me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.