Wayne Bridge might have turned 40 this week, but he proved he's still a child at heart! Wife Frankie Bridge surprised the I'm A Celebrity star with the most unexpected of birthday cakes – a giant Stormtrooper helmet.

Star Wars fan Wayne looked thrilled with the decadent creation as he celebrated in style with the couple's two sons Parker and Carter.

The sugary masterpiece was an exact replica of the fictional soldier's famous helmet and featured giant candles bearing Wayne's age.

Proudly holding the cake aloft, Wayne and the boys posed in front of a giant balloon and TV unit adorned with cards at the family's stunning Surrey home.

Wayne posed with sons Parker and Carter

Saturdays singer Frankie shared the sweet snap on Instagram, writing: "My guys can’t handle the cuteness #family #love #birthday".

The star's fans were quick to comment on the playful nature of the cake. "The force is with this one", one joked. Another wrote: " I did not realise that you always wanted to be a Stormtrooper Wayne?".

The pair also tucked into some chocolate treats

The cake wasn't the only sweet treat the family enjoyed; Frankie revealed they had also tucked into delicious chocolate goodies from Baking It Yummy. You only turn 40 once, after all!

The previous day, Frankie posted an adorable picture of herself cuddling up to Wayne, penning a sweet tribute for his special day.

Frankie and Wayne have just celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary

Teasing what was in store for the birthday boy, she wrote: "This guy.... he’s only bloomin 40!?!!! How did that happen?! Happy Birthday my love @waynebridge03 ... I’ve managed to pull off a few surprises in the current situation love you more than words you deserve all the fun and love."

We wonder what kind of cake she'll get Wayne for his 50th?

