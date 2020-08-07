Geri Horner toasts special occasion with the most mouth-watering cake Next stop, new Bake Off host?

Geri Horner is a pro in the kitchen and was famously crowned Star Baker on The Great Sport Relief Bake Off. So it was little surprise to see the Spice Girls star celebrating her 48th birthday with the most indulgent-looking cake we've seen in a while!

The star – née Geri Halliwell – took to her Instagram to share a snap of herself blowing out the candles on her epic birthday cake with a little extra help from her three-year-old son Monty, who she shares with husband Christian Horner.

WATCH: Geri Horner lets Monty apply her make-up

The beautiful creation boasted sugary cream swirls around the rim and the most realistic edible flowers and foliage we've ever seen.

There was also a personalised message for the birthday girl and four candles on the delicious cake – one for every decade of her life.

Geri's beautiful cake was in honour of her 48th birthday

The singer also shared a brief video of little Monty helping her blow out the candles – but all we could focus on was the drool-worthy dessert on the table.

The Wannabe singer has been holed up at her sprawling country home near Banbury since the coronavirus lockdown began, along with Formula One boss Christian, their son Monty and her 14-year-old daughter Bluebell.

Monty helped mum Geri blow out her candles

Geri previously opened up about motherhood in an interview with HELLO!. "The word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is 'content'. Before, I was always looking for perfection: an ultimate state of floaty happiness, but that's not reality," she said.

"With age has come a gratitude for what I have and a better perspective on what's important." Words to live by.

