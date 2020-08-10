Stacey Solomon's watermelon sorbet looks amazing – and it's perfect for the heatwave! A fun and healthy summer snack for the kids

Stacey Solomon found the ideal way to cool off on Sunday by making some super-refreshing watermelon sorbet - and shared the step-by-step process on her Instagram Stories.

The Loose Women star told fans that she had fed her children some leftover cold chicken for lunch because 'who's cooking in this weather?' (we agree) before showing off her impressive sorbet-making skills.

First off, mum-of-three Stacey scooped out the watermelon flesh and liquidised it, put it to freeze in a dish then got a little creative by shaping the fruit skin into little cactus shapes, which she fixed to the 'watermelon bowls' with cocktail sticks. Love!

Stacey got her partner Joe Swash in on the sorbet making, revealing: "Had to get Hoe (her affectionate name for him) to scrape the sorbet it was so frozen." The former X Factor star then filled the watermelon skins with some berries and added balls of sorbet.

There was even some yummy watermelon juice left over for a couple of refreshing drinks, complete with funky straws and lime slices to decorate.

"Watermelon juice for us and sorbet for the pickles," wrote Stacey. "I love it so much. Minus the cactus display. It's the easiest sorbet ever."

It certainly looks like a delicious and cooling snack for a hot summer's day. We're off to buy a watermelon…