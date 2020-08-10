Frankie Bridge's second birthday cake for husband Wayne is even more decadent than the first The footballer turned 40 last week

Frankie Bridge went all out for her husband Wayne's 40th birthday. While the retired footballer marked his milestone celebration last week with a quirky Stormtrooper cake, it appears Wayne was also treated to a second, equally incredible sugary creation.

Posing for a sweet family photo with Wayne and their two sons Parker and Carter, Frankie was pictured holding up a truly decadent chocolate cake that had a gold Happy Birthday topper on it as well as gold 40 candles.

"Anyone bored of @waynebridge03 40th yet?!" the Saturdays singer quipped over the weekend. "Promise this is it... for now! Like lots of others during this pandemic. I had some pretty awesome plans for his big 40... but rightly so they are on hold for now... until further notice as soon as we can...

"We'll be having a big knees up with all of his closest friends... your only 40 once right?!! the silver lining is that he really gets to drag it out #birthday #covid19 #family."

Frankie showed off a second cake she treated her husband to

Last week, Frankie showed off the first of her husband's birthday cakes, very much proving that he is still a kid at heart. The Stormtrooper masterpiece was an exact replica of the Star Wars character's famous helmet and again featured giant candles bearing Wayne's age.

Proudly holding the cake aloft, Wayne and the boys posed in front of a giant balloon and TV unit adorned with cards at the family's stunning Surrey home. "My guys," Frankie, 31, captioned the photo. "Can't handle the cuteness #family #love #birthday."

Wayne also received a Stormtrooper cake

The pop star and the footballer tied the knot in July 2014 at Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire. Wayne proposed when Frankie was pregnant with their first child Parker, with the singer previously admitting she wasn't in the best mood.

"My shoes wouldn't do up… my dress wouldn't do up… the pregnancy hormones were at an all time high… I was pretty moody… but he did it anyway," she wrote on Instagram. "We were eating 20 chicken nuggets in our pjs by the end of the night… He's a lucky boy! Got a lot more grey hairs now babe!"

