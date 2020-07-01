For her son Ace's seventh birthday, Jessica Simpson shared a sweet tribute on Instagram that gave fans a peek inside the incredible celebrations at their Hidden Hills mansion in Los Angeles - and it appears the little boy is a fan of baseball!

In the photo, Jessica and Ace can be seen sharing a sweet embrace with a huge silver balloon display behind them in the shape of the number seven and the words 'Happy Birthday'. But did you spot his incredible cake?

Taking pride of place on the glass table in the family's hallway stood a three-tiered baseball-themed cake in bright white, blue and red colours. The Boston Red Sox cake was complete with a baseball cap resting on top and a bat and ball on the base - all made out of royal icing. Meanwhile, Ace also had a selection of white iced cupcakes in the same baseball theme to snack on - what a lucky boy!

Ace seemed very pleased with his incredible baseball-themed birthday cake

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ACE!!! I cannot believe my boy is 7! This kiddo is amazing at everything!" Jessica gushes in the caption. After listing all of his qualities, including being "daddy’s best friend, mommy’s snuggle monster, home run king", the doting mum continued by joking, "I love you more than you love Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Jackie Robinson, Bo Jackson, Frank Thomas, Wade Boggs, Nolan Ryan, Stan The Man Musial and Dad!"

Jessica revealed Ace also had cupcakes and several exciting presents

And fans rushed to the comments section to send Ace birthday messages and note his epic cake, with one writing, "That hug, that cake." Meanwhile, Casey Cob was among many of Jessica's followers who noted the resemblance between the mother and son. "Could y’all look any more alike?!?" she wrote, while another added: "Ace looks exactly like his mom wow."

Ace spent the day celebrating with his mum Jessica, dad Eric Johnson and siblings Maxwell, eight, and one-year-old Birdie. Judging from the photo, the seven-year-old had already been spoilt with presents, as several open Nike boxes lay behind his cake with pairs of new shoes peeking out the top, a striped shirt was draped over the plush velvet chair Ace was kneeling on, and another photo showed Ace holding a giant baseball bat in the park.

