Peter Andre treats wife Emily to the most decadent birthday breakfast Emily had plenty of food to choose from on her 31st birthday!

Peter Andre treated his wife Emily MacDonagh to a very special breakfast to mark her 31st birthday on Sunday - and it looks like the brunch of dreams!

The former I'm a Celebrity star took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of the decadent spread, which was originally posted by his daughter Princess. "Thanks dad for brekkie," the 13-year-old captioned the snap, to which Peter replied: "Well it is Em's birthday," followed by presents and smiley faces. "You're welcome beautiful," he continued.

Peter treated his wife to delicious breakfast treats on her 31st birthday

The patterned grey plate featured an unusual mix of half an avocado, a waffle, a pain au chocolat and fresh strawberries, while a bagel can be seen on the table. So we imagine it was a buffet-style meal, as opposed to Peter purposefully putting together the controversial flavour combinations.

In the background sat a colourful bunch of flowers including pink and orange roses and yellow sunflowers, which were likely part of Emily's birthday surprise. How sweet!

Although Peter often shares updates with his older children Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price, himself and Emily have protected the privacy of their two young children, Amelia, five, and Theo, three. So while we're not likely to see the whole family tucking into the tasty breakfast, we can't imagine they'd miss out on the delicious spread!

Emily's birthday food bears several similarities to the one the couple enjoyed on their anniversary in July. To celebrate five years of marriage, Peter and Emily had an impressive meal delivered to the family home from local company The Grazing House. It featured pancakes, bagels, croissants, pastries, grapes, strawberries, and small pots of granola, all of which looked fresh and delicious. The Mysterious Girl hitmaker captioned the impressive snap: "Breakfast for my Queen." We're not sure about you, but we wouldn't mind an invitation to the Andre household for breakfast!