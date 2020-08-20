Penny Lancaster's luxurious lunch will give you major food envy We are so jealous of the Loose Women star…

Penny Lancaster has proved herself to be quite the jet setter, and has spent the summer hopping around Europe, sharing beautiful photos of her travels.

On Thursday, the Loose Women star revealed that she was in Venice, and even shared a snap of her luxurious lunch.

WATCH: Penny Lancaster shares a peek inside her stunning home

Posting a picture of a table piled high with plates of seafood and chilled rosé, Penny wrote: "Lunch time."

Penny's seafood lunch looked so good!

A while later, the star posted two videos of herself enjoying a beautiful punt down the city's iconic canals in a gondola.

Not a bad way to spend the day!

Penny and her husband Rod Stewart have also enjoyed a holiday in Croatia this summer, with the former model capturing some unbelievable photos of Split.

Taking once more to Instagram, the 49-year-old shared a photo showing the beautiful old town, and another of the port at sunset.

Needless to say, the colourful buildings and outdoor eating areas of the restaurants gave fans total summer vibes.

The famous couple spent time last month cruising around Croatia, and were even seen disembarking from their yacht.

Among the places they've visited are Dubronvik, where they were spotted strolling around the walled city, and Trogir, where they enjoyed a dinner date at Calebotta restaurant.

Uploading a photo outside the eatery at the time, Penny, who looked gorgeous in a little black dress, wrote: "Best dinner."

Also in July, the holidaymakers travelled to the French island of Corsica, where Penny posted a photo of the bright, blue sky and cobblestone buildings.

Penny and Rod married in 2007, and when they're not jet-setting, spend most of their time in their beautiful £4.65million Essex home, although they also own a home in LA, where they spend a lot of their summers.

