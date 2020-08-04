Penny Lancaster's mouthwatering brunch is the stuff dreams are made of The Loose Women star is a talented chef

Penny Lancaster has made one of the most delicious-looking vegetable tortillas we've ever seen!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Loose Women star shared a photo of her scrumptious dish, also including easy-to-follow cooking instructions, so you'll want to buy some veggies immediately!

Called the 'Vegetable Tortilla,' the star's meal serves two and only takes 25 minutes to cook.

Penny wrote: "Summer in Spain: Tasty Vegetable Tortilla. Serves: 2. Prep time: 10 mins. Cook time: 20-25 mins. Calories: 200kcals."

How good does that tortilla look!

She added: "Thinking of going to Spain? This Spanish-inspired tortilla is delicious and packed with veg."

Sharing a photo of chopped up vegetables in a frying pan, Penny wrote: "Chopped ingredients in saucepan."

Finally, the doting mum posted a photo of the completed dish. "Perfect brunch. I added some salmon and a sprinkle of half fat grated cheddar," she explained.

Penny enjoyed her meal with a glass of water and lemon, both of which she had laid out on a chic wooden table.

The 49-year-old lives in Essex with her husband Rod Stewart and their sons Aiden and Alastair, and their house is so luxurious it recently prompted her co-star Denise Welch to ask whether she lives at Hampton Court Palace during an episode of Loose Women.

Rod and Penny spend the majority of their time at their lavish Essex estate, but also own a second home in Beverly Hills, which they previously revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine.

