Loose Women's Penny Lancaster reveals glimpse inside her stunning home with Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster was the latest Loose Women star to appear live on the show from her home on Monday, and rather than stay in one spot for the entire show, she moved room in each break, offering a tour of her beautiful house in the process!

The 49-year-old lives in Essex with her husband Rod Stewart and their sons Aiden and Alastair, and their house is so luxurious it prompted her co-star Denise Welch to ask whether she lives at Hampton Court Palace.

We can see why it would be mistaken for a palace; the house looks incredibly luxurious, with beautiful décor in each of the three rooms that Penny appeared in.

The first appeared to be an office, with wooden bookcases behind Penny filled with books, ornaments and framed photos. However, it wasn't long before the mum-of-two moved to another spot in the house, her living room.

Penny sat on a chair with a cabinet featuring intricate gold detailing visible behind her, where more family photos, candles, and a vase of flowers were on display. To her side, a wooden table is topped with a cream table lamp with a pleated shade, more photo frames and ornaments.

Last but not least, Penny shared a look inside the bedroom she and Rod share when she sat on their bed with one of their pet dogs. The four-poster bed has a patterned upholstered headboard with a pistachio curtain hanging behind the back.

A pair of matching bedside tables with fringed lamps sit on either side of the bed, while the couple also has wall lights hanging overhead, with framed artwork and tapestry-print cushions adding the decorative finishing touches.

Rod and Penny spend the majority of their time at their lavish Essex estate, but also own a second home in Beverly Hills, which they previously revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine.

