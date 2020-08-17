Ruth Langsford reveals incredibly healthy breakfast choice – and it might surprise you The This Morning star got her breakfast and lunch boxes ready on Sunday night ahead of work

Ruth Langsford has shared an insight into her daily diet after posting a video on Instagram of her meal prep ahead of work on Monday morning. And you may be surprised to hear that the This Morning star doesn't opt for cereal or toast for breakfast like the rest of us, but instead she goes for something far more healthy. Eamonn Holmes' wife has breakfast on the go during her busy mornings on air, and in the footage, her lunchbox was filled with slices of ham, eggs and tomatoes, sprinkled with salt and pepper for extra flavour.

The TV presenter had an equally tasty looking lunch too, opting for a Greek salad with feta cheese, olives, tomatoes and cucumber, and chicken slices to add protein to her meal, and giving her extra energy for her hectic working day.

Ruth is no stranger to sharing her food prep with fans on social media, and often inspires them with her delicious and healthy looking meals.

The mother-of-one also posts regular cooking videos on Instagram, where she shares recipes for meals, ranging from roast dinners to salads.

Ruth Langsford often prepares her meals before going to work on This Morning

The star opened up about her love of cooking during an interview with HELLO! in 2018. While talking about her ideal day off work, she said: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home."

She added: "I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me."

As well as following a healthy diet, Ruth is also a fan of working out. The star goes on daily walks with her beloved rescue dog Maggie, where she tries to reach 10,000 steps.

She also enjoys skipping in the garden at her home in Surrey, and also trains in her gym in the garage.

