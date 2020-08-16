Frankie Bridge's jaw-dropping birthday cake for son Carter is a feast for the eyes The Bridges celebrated Halloween in August

Frankie Bridge and her husband Wayne enjoyed a very unusual weekend with their two children Parker and Carter. Despite the warm summer weather continuing to hit the UK, the Bridges were transported to autumn thanks to their youngest son's Halloween-themed fifth birthday party!

READ: Frankie Bridge's second birthday cake for husband Wayne is even more decadent than the first

Just days after treating Wayne to two impressive 40th birthday cakes, Frankie showed off another incredible culinary creation for Carter's birthday. The former member of The Saturdays shared several new family photos on Instagram to mark the occasion, which perfectly showed off the three-tiered spooky cake.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 12 amazing celebrity birthday cakes that need to be seen to be believed

Made up of a green Frankenstein's monster, a circular orange pumpkin and topped with a white ghost, the cake was finished off with a mini graveyard at the base and spiders and bats floating around the edges. Is it too early to start planning our Halloween celebrations?

"A big Happy Birthday to our Halloween obsessed boy. I hope you continue to be confident enough to be your own person... just like you are now. You make me smile so much sausage #birthday #love #family. Thank you so much for the cake @eatsweetcheeks," Frankie captioned the photos.

Frankie shared several family photos that showed off Carter's spooky chocolate cake

And if like us, you were dying to know what was inside the cleverly crafted icing, Frankie shared another snap of Carter munching on a decadent chocolate cake layered between thick chocolate frosting on her Instagram Stories. Yum! Perhaps the love of chocolate runs in the family, as his dad was also pictured getting ready to dig into a stunning chocolate cake and chocolate goodies from Baking It Yummy last week, following his original Stormtrooper creation.

Frankie and Wayne's youngest son clearly enjoyed his decadent birthday cake!

Tying in with the Halloween theme, the family also appeared to wear black and orange outfits with Frankie sporting a figure-hugging black dress, Wayne opting for a black T-shirt and Carter proudly wearing his pumpkin pyjamas throughout the day.

SEE: Inside Wayne and Frankie Bridge's stunning family home in Surrey