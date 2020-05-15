Those royals are just like the rest of us when it comes to eating between meals – they're rather partial to the odd sweet or salty snack. We like to imagine Her Majesty the Queen or the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tucking into a Kit Kat or bag of crisps as us normal folk do. The royal family have revealed their favourite foods several times over the years, giving us an insight into their lives behind palace walls. Want to know exactly what the regal clan's snacks of choice are? All is revealed below…

Kate Middleton snacks on… popcorn

Yes, the Duchess is a big fan of this popular movie-time snack. During the royal tour of Canada and the USA in 2014, Kate's passion for popcorn was revealed when she and William attended a basketball game in New York. Kate was spotted enjoying a bucket of the tasty snack with William at an NBA game, occasionally reaching into the bag throughout the match.

Princess Charlotte snacks on… olives

Aw, we just love this. The daughter of Duchess Kate and Prince William enjoys the rather sophisticated snack of the olive – a girl after our own hearts! People magazine reported that during a visit to Lavender Primary School, Kate revealed Charlotte's penchant for the food. "Charlotte loves olives," she said.

Prince Harry snacks on… Nanaimo bars

Former royal chef Darren McGrady has previously revealed one of Prince Harry's favourite sweet treats – Nanaimo bars. The sweet treat is made in a Canadian city of the same name and features a coconut base, custard filling and a chocolate topping. Yum!

Taking to Twitter, the chef explained: "Prince Harry is no stranger to Nanaimo bars. I used to make them (the Buckingham Palace recipe we got when The Queen visited Canada in 1983) for him and William at Kensington Palace when they had friends over."

Duchess Meghan snacks on… banana bread

While Meghan is known for her healthy diet, the royal also likes a slice of good old banana bread – currently seeing a comeback with home bakers in lockdown. During her royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan gave some of her homemade banana bread to her hosts at a farm in Dubbo, near Sydney. The royal had baked a chocolate chip and ginger banana bread in Admiralty House, which was said to be "delicious".

Prince William snacks on… chocolate fridge cake

This teatime treat sounds absolutely delicious! The Queen's former chef Darren McGrady once told HELLO! of William's favourite food to eat when taking tea with his grandmother. He said: "It's like any mum with a son or grandson coming home. If Prince William was coming for tea it would be a chocolate biscuit cake. He loved those," he said. In fact, the Duke is such a fan of the cake, he and Catherine requested it as his wedding cake in 2011.