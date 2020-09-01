Andrea McLean's floaty floral frock is so dreamy

Andrea McLean wore another winning look on Monday's episode of Loose Women – and we're beginning to think there isn't a colour she doesn't suit!

While we're used to seeing her rock a number of ravishing red ensembles, Andrea looked dreamy in a gorgeous green floral print frock from Wallis.

MORE: Andrea McLean floors fans in a plunging red dress from Oliver Bonas

Loading the player...

WATCH: Andrea McLean shares rare peek at empty Loose Women studios

The green and white ditsy print dress features a stylish midi cut, flattering wrap fit and chic floaty skirt. Reduced to just £10, it's no wonder the purse-friendly item has sold out online.

However, Wallis has a very similar number available for an equally pleasing price of just £35. With on-trend puffed sleeves, the same ditsy floral print, wrap front, and floaty midi length, the only real difference between the dresses is the colour.

Andrea McLean looked gorgeous in green

READ: Andrea McLean makes surprise revelation in beautiful floral dress

Andrea's frock was a much lighter shade of green, while the other has a darker hue that makes it perfect for autumn. Still available in sizes 8-20, we suggest you add this to your virtual baskets without delay because we predict a sell-out!

Earlier this month, Andrea wore a similar floaty, floral dress in her go-to shade of red. The dreamy dress was from Nobody's Child – a favourite fashion brand of Stacey Solomon.

Green Floral Print Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £35, Wallis

Adorned in a pink and red ditsy print, Andrea's 90s inspired maxi dress was a total bargain buy at just £35 online. Fitted with a V-neck, button-up front, and short sleeves, it's no wonder it's already sold out in most sizes.

Last month she also had fans flocking to the shops to get their hands on her fiery-red midi from H&M. Now just £10 in the sale, the cotton crêpe dress featured a statement square neckline, buttons down the front, dramatic puffed sleeves, and a detachable tie belt at the waist.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.