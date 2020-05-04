Gemma Atkinson spoke out about both her own and baby Mia's diet on Instagram on Sunday as she defended her decision to become vegetarian, describing it as the "best decision I've made." The former Hollyoaks actress shared a picture of herself wearing black leggings and a matching top as she rode an exercise bike in her home gym, and explained why she disagrees with those who criticised her lifestyle.

Gemma revealed her vegetarian diet has improved her training

In the caption, Gemma wrote: "I’m not going to tell anyone what to eat, but I will tell all the people who said that my training and health would suffer by being vegetarian, that they were wrong. I gave up all red meat in my 20s. I still had fish and chicken but it never sat well with me mentally. I was constantly going between 'all animals deserve to live' to 'but I need to eat protein to be healthy.'"

MORE: Gorka Marquez delights Gemma Atkinson by baking delicious-looking cake

The mum-of-one went on to explain she now gets protein via meat alternatives and noted the positive impact it has had on her health. "I became vegetarian last November and for me personally, it was the best decision I’ve made. My training has improved if anything and so has my energy levels. And mentally I feel good knowing an animal hasn’t been slaughtered in order for me to eat," she continued.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson teases daughter Mia over chocolate treats

Gemma concluded: "If you eat meat that’s your choice, if you’re vegan it’s your choice. Vegetarian is my choice and if anything I wish I’d made it sooner." She later gave her followers a peek inside her diet, including healthy breakfast oats using almond milk, whey protein, nuts, blueberries, raw cacao pieces and cinnamon.

Many fans took to the comments section to praise Gemma for her honesty, while others inquired about baby Mia's diet. When asked about whether she plans to feed her daughter meat, the 35-year-old replied: "When I cook for her no, when her dad cooks for her yes and when she’s old enough to make up her own mind she can decide for herself."

STORY: The Queen's favourite food revealed - and it may surprise you