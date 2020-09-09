Fearne Cotton celebrates daughter’s birthday with heartfelt message and personal photos The former Celebrity Juice star is a proud mum-of-two

Fearne Cotton paid tribute to her daughter Honey on Wednesday, posting a series of photos in honour of the little girl's fifth birthday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the DJ first shared a sweet photo of Honey which showed her standing by what looked like a stream or large pond.

Fearne's only daughter wore a bright pink top with grey leggings and multicoloured wellies. With her red hair flowing past her shoulders, and with her head down, she appeared lost in thought.

The Happy Place podcaster captioned the adorable image: "Happy 5th birthday to this little Virgo angel girl. We love you honey pot!" How sweet!

The proud mum then shared a snapshot of her daughter in a park, wearing a gorgeous pink dress with a yellow print, which she captioned: "Birthday Queen," adding a gif of a candle in the shape of the number five.

Finally, the 39-year-old shared a sweet photo of her little girl looking out over a stretch of water as she sat on a wooden bench, her hair plaited and decorated with a large pink faux flower.

Fearne is a doting mum to Honey and her son Rex, seven, who she shares with her husband Jesse Wood. The couple married in 2014, a year after welcoming their son.

At the weekend, the author posted behind-the-scenes photos of the children's party the family hosted at their London home ahead of Honey's special day.

It's been a busy few days for the young girl, as she also went to school for the first time last week.

Fearne, who celebrated her own birthday on 3 September, shared a photo of her youngest child looking smart in her blue and grey school uniform and shiny black shoes.

She captioned the picture: "The best birthday treat. Watching my big girl go off to her school induction. Bursting with pride. My fellow Virgo queen."

