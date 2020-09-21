Where does Kate Middleton shop? The royal's go-to supermarkets revealed The royal mum is a fan of these three supermarkets

Can you imagine bumping into the Duchess of Cambridge and her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis while doing your weekly food shop? It would certainly be a shock!

Well, that's what happened to Kate Carter, founder of Ugly Duckling Creations, in March 2020 when she went to stock up on supplies with her two-year-old daughter.

The chance meeting goes to prove that royals do sometimes do their own food shopping – and they don't always use high-end stores. Even the Duchess likes a little normality in her life when it comes to choosing her own groceries.

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey says: "While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have their own housekeeper to ensure a smooth running of the household, we have seen both William and Kate out grocery shopping in the past just like any ordinary couple.

"No doubt, the pair would have gone supermarket shopping during their university days at St Andrew's and Kate was even seen at Waitrose a week after their royal wedding in April 2011."

See where Kate shops below...

Duchess Kate with Prince William and their three children

When Kate Middleton shops at Sainsbury's…

On this occasion, Kate and her children were spotted in Sainsbury's in King's Lynn, close to the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. The other Kate, shopper Kate Carter was just two feet away from Duchess Kate when she spotted the royal.

"She was with the children and she looked lovely. She is absolutely beautiful, and the children were beautiful. They were so well behaved," Kate told HELLO! at the time.

The Duchess has been spotted in Sainsbury's twice

She added: "I noticed Charlotte first as she had the beautiful green jacket on that she wore at Christmas. Then I saw Kate, who had Louis in her arms and I thought 'Am I the only one seeing this?' I couldn't believe it was happening."

The Cambridges were looking at the clothes in the store, and Charlotte had her eye on some dresses. "She was just having a little bit of a walk around. They were looking at the clothes when I saw them. Charlotte was looking at the dresses, she was dead cute," Kate revealed.

And this isn't the only time the wife of Prince William has shopped at Sainsbury's. The previous November, Kate caused quite the stir at the same store when she was seen picking up some Halloween costumes for George and Charlotte. Kate was seen paying for the garments using the self-checkout machines.

When Kate Middleton shops at Waitrose…

The Duchess is also a big fan of upmarket supermarket Waitrose.

The royal is considered a regular customer at her local Waitrose in Norfolk, near Anmer Hall. Shortly after the birth of Prince George in 2013, the new mum was seen buying some nursing pads amongst other items in her weekly shop.

Kate is a fan of the supermarket Waitrose

Kate was spotted at the same Waitrose in April 2018, when pregnant with Prince Louis.

Onlookers saw the Duchess loading her car with the weekly shop wearing a peach Joseph coat and black boots. Kate bought a coriander or parsley plant, which was seen hanging out of one of several reusable bags.

When Kate Middleton shops at Tesco…

Back in 2011, the mum-of-three was pictured in a Tesco branch in Holyhead, Wales, queuing up with a weekly shop at the store's tills.

Kate sometimes shops at Tesco, just like us!

Kate was seen purchasing bananas, chicken, milk, potatoes and oranges – plus a tub of Haagen-Dazs ice cream!

Of course, the royal looked as chic as ever, wearing a flattering grey polo neck jumper and wore her trademark brunette locks flowing loose.