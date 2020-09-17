Dine like Duchess Kate with this indulgent bagel fry-up recipe The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made bagels in East London

The Duchess of Cambridge is quite the trailblazer when it comes to fashion – and now she's setting trends in the culinary world too, recently showing off her bagel-making skills alongside husband Prince William.

The royal couple delighted fans when they shared a video reel of themselves on Instagram making bagels at Beigel Bake in London's Brick Lane. The pair kneaded dough into shape to make 30 4oz bagels before placing them on trays to be baked.

Fancy cooking up a delicious bagel breakfast yourself? Then try out this indulgent fry up recipe from justaddmushrooms.com below – and shop-bought bagels are fine to use!

Breakfast bagel recipe

INGREDIENTS

250g button mushrooms

4 bagels

For the patties:

100g beef or pork mince

1 egg, beaten

2 tbsp breadcrumbs

Salt and pepper

To serve:

Strips of streaky bacon

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1 tbsp butter

Salt and pepper

Maple syrup to taste

The breakfast bagel recipe from justaddmushrooms.com

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Blend the mushrooms in a food processor and stir into the remaining patty ingredients. Form into four patties and leave to rest in the fridge for 20 minutes.

Step 2

Grill or sauté the patties until browned. This should take about three to four minutes on each side.

Step 3

Meanwhile, cook the bacon until crisp and set aside on some kitchen paper.

Step 4

Heat a heavy-based saucepan with the butter and when it melts, add the eggs and a pinch of salt and pepper.

Step 5

Cook gently, folding with a spatula until the eggs are gently setting and scrambled.

Step 6

Heat the bagels in a toaster or under the grill and serve topped with the patties, bacon, scrambled egg and a good drizzle of maple syrup.

