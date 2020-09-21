Joe Wicks' incredible birthday cake has to be seen to be believed The Body Coach clearly loves motorbikes!

Joe Wicks has unveiled some delicious recipes in his cookbooks, but nothing could have prepared fans for his unbelievable birthday cake!

The fitness instructor, also known as The Body Coach, celebrated his 35 birthday on Monday with a very decadent blue and white creation featuring a mini version of himself made out of icing.

Joe gave fans a detailed look at the cake, sent to him by Triumph Motorcycles, which was made up of one huge blue and black motorbike tank with a mini Joe sitting on top. Dressed in a blue leopard print top, protective leather clothing and holding a matching helmet, the figurine even featured the same dark curly hair and mini glasses.

Clearly delighted with the culinary creation, Joe gushed: "This has got to be the coolest birthday cake I have ever seen in my life." He continued: "Look at the detail on that, it's got my helmet, the boots...It's got the Belstaff jacket and look at the hair." Even his daughter thought it was an accurate depiction of her dad!

Joe was treated to a motorbike-themed cake for his 35th birthday

"Indie, who's that on the top of the cake?" he asked his daughter, who was sitting at the kitchen bench. "Daddy," she immediately replied.

"So impressed by this special birthday cake from @cakesdrapes. Thank you to the guys @triumphuk for sending it and surprising me," Joe wrote next to his Instagram post, which was quickly met with compliments from his followers.

The Body Coach showed off the cake's resemblance to his real-life motorbike

"Happy Birthday Joe. Well done Jackie @cakesdrapes you captured Joe perfectly!" one commented, and a second wrote: "Love the cake x." Another added: "Wow that is incredible! Wishing you a very happy birthday."

Joe later revealed the cake is not the only sweet treat he plans to enjoy. "Time for a birthday workout. I'm going to eat like a champ today. Cake, cocktails and dinner with Rosie tonight in London," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, the doting dad also ensured he spent some of his special day with his two children Indie and Marley. A sweet photo showed the trio in the garden of their new family home as they crouched next to a set of gold 35 balloons.