How to create your own show-stopping autumn doorway like Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon, Laura Whitmore and Mrs Hinch were among the famous faces who all showcased breathtaking displays outside their homes last autumn, and there was one team they all worked with to bring their vision to life – Poppy Belle Florals.

Carmel Donohue, founder of the floral design company, was responsible for creating the beautiful installations that kick-started the doorscaping craze, and Stacey is such a fan she has since unveiled her Christmas and spring-summer floral displays from the same team.

Poppy Belle Florals designed Stacey Solomon's autumn door installation

Now, Carmel has shared her expert advice on how to embrace the trend for yourself, in collaboration with TK Maxx and Homesense…

1. Begin with baskets

"Baskets are a great yet affordable accessory to start with. They can be used as a standalone feature when styling a doorway or be filled with varying seasonal accessories in different textures; some crisp autumnal foliage, mini pumpkins and some hay."

Large brown banana weave basket, £14.99, TK Maxx

2. Invest in seasonal accessories

"Autumn is the ideal season for wild mushroom hunting, with mushrooms growing in abundance throughout October. For this reason, you’ll often see decorative mushrooms and toadstools incorporated into seasonal designs.

"Consider adding different sized mushrooms or toadstools to your entranceway, and style them amongst your baskets and foliage to add depth –they really add an extra touch of autumnal wonder to your doorway.

Seasonal accessories like mushrooms and pumpkins are a must

Don’t be afraid to go for a bolder or clashing colour to express your personality. Mushrooms and toadstools are an easy way to add a playful element to your overall look."

3. Pumpkins are a must-have

"How can we talk about autumn without mentioning pumpkins? You can never have too many! You can, of course, use real pumpkins, they’ll stay in perfect condition outside for a month, so long as they haven’t been pierced. But as an alternative, we’d definitely recommend picking up some of the decorative pumpkins available in-store to really enhance your doorway.

"Whether you’re after the classic and traditional orange, a modern monochrome or perhaps leopard print is more your style, you can really mix up your look according to your own personal style."

Orange stacked skeleton pumpkins, £12.99, TK Maxx

4. Don't forget about lanterns and lighting

"As the nights begin to draw in earlier, lighting is the perfect way to enhance your door scape all night long. Nothing gives a warm and cosy glow quite like a softly lit lantern.

"Style these in groups of 3 and more, in varying sizes to really accentuate your entranceway and consider sticking to more traditional tones like golds or silvers so that you compliment the autumn shades used throughout your look."

5. Accessorise with faux wreaths, garlands and florals

Accessorise with faux florals and garlands like Laura Whitmore

"Faux florals, whether you chose a garland, a wreath or just some single stem blooms are a fun and affordable way to add some Autumnal touches to your doorway.

"Wreaths and garlands will transform your doorway with minimal effort and can be used every year. Wreaths provide a strong focal point for your look, while garlands are an ideal space filler, working best when draped around beams, across window ledges and even on the floor amongst your other props.

"And don't worry about getting bored of using the same one each year, you can easily and inexpensively update them by weaving new and extra faux stems or foliage into them. Consider using complementary shades, contrasting textures and different sizes to create a wreath or garland unique to your doorstep.

"Both Homesense and TK Maxx stores are home to huge - and realistic! - flower markets full of faux florals, meaning you can stock up on blooms of all kinds for a snip of the price."

6. Add character with an autumnal doormat

A doormat is an easy way to update your outdoor space

"Doormats are a great way to add even more character and charm. With a great range in-store these are the perfect finishing touch in creating an attention-grabbing door-scape that your neighbours will be desperate to recreate next year!"

7. Composition is key

"When thinking about how to dress your space, remember that it needs to remain functional, you still need to be able to get in and out of your house after all.

It's important to consider the composition of your installation

"So, focus on framing your space rather than filling it. Consider creating one focal point, whether that’s with a wreath or a basket filled with rusty toned faux foliage. From there, add further accents that complement your focal point, by adding elements that vary in colour, shape and height you’ll easily add depth to your overall look.

"Step back every now and then to see how the look is taking shape, and don’t be afraid to play around. Creating a door-scape should be fun, so enjoy the process of playing around with different props, you might not get it right the very first time, but you’ll quickly understand what works in your space and what doesn’t."

