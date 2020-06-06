Stacey Solomon is back at it with her life-changing DIY hacks, and on Saturday, the Loose Women star revealed an excellent way to keep open crisp packets from going stale while on a picnic. The best part? All you need is a straw!

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's son Rex walks for the first time

Sharing a video of herself wrapping a bag of opened crisps around a paper straw before embarking on an "adventure" with partner Joe Swash and the kids, the mother-of-three wrote: "I cut a line down the straw, roll down my crisp packets, then slide the straw along the folded edge and it always stays shut. You can open and close it all day and no crisps fall out." Summer picnics will never be the same again!

Stacey shared the hack on Instagram

The coronavirus lockdown has provided many of us with the opportunity to unleash our creative sides, but doting mum Stacey has certainly taken it to the next level. Seemingly not a day goes by without the 30-year-old showing off her latest home DIY project – whether it's making a bedside table lamp or her very own herb garden.

In May, Stacey even made a homemade dream catcher using just a hoop, some string and faux flowers! Sharing her tutorial on Instagram Stories, Stacey wrote: "So I wrapped a hoop in string (I got this hoop from Amazon I just typed in 'dream catcher hoop'. Then it's some string to one end and looped it all the way round. Over, under & through."

The doting mum also turned an old hanger into a lamp that same month. Using nothing more than a spare tub lid, a solar bulb, some rope and said hanger, Stacey explained: " I had a broken hanger so I googled 'what can I make with a broken hanger' and this was my favourite idea I found.

"I don't have a bedside lamp so I attempted to make one from my hanger. So I turned on a solar bulb, I used a spare tub lid for the base and wrapped it in string, then drilled the hanger to the base, stuck a bit of rope along it, then attached the solar bulb to the string, then wood stained it all Not my best work, it could do with another coat of fence paint. I'm proud of it though."

