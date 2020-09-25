We're always fascinated to learn new details on the eating habits of the British royal family. They're a healthy bunch, many of them favouring home-grown produce and the finest foods granted royal warrants.

Prince Charles is known for his love of organic produce, growing much of his own food at his home of Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. He even keeps his own chickens.

So if you're wondering what the Prince of Wales's unusual food habit is... well it's all to do with how many meals he eats a day. Did you know that Charles often skips lunch?

Writing in The Telegraph, former royal correspondent Gordon Rayner previously revealed: "Lunch is seen as a luxury that gets in the way of his work, so he eats a late breakfast and works through.

"I found this out the hard way, by going hungry when I started covering royal tours and watching enviously as his long-suffering staff produced snacks from pockets so they could eat on the go."

The Prince enjoys a sweet treat from time to time like the rest of us

This revelation of Charles eschewing lunch is quite a surprise. We wonder if he gets hungry mid-afternoon?

We know that the Queen's firstborn likes to eat a protein-packed breakfast. Clarence House has previously shared the recipe for Charles' favourite 'cheesy baked eggs' and we also know that both he and Camilla enjoy oatcakes to start their day.

Charles and Camilla's cheesy baked eggs dish

TV chef Ainsley Harriott recently told HELLO! of one of the Prince's main meal preferences for dinner.

Ainsley said: "Some of the big Asian functions I've been to and Prince Charles has been in attendance, he really loves the food." While former royal chef Darren McGrady has previously described the royal as a 'foodie'.

And Prince Harry reportedly said at the Lord Mayor's Big Curry Lunch in 2016: "It's a shame my Dad's not here - he loves a good curry."