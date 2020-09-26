Rochelle Humes reveals delicious meal she eats 'hourly' when pregnant The star is expecting her third child

Rochelle Humes has revealed that her favourite pregnancy snack is a ham and cheese toastie, and that she eats them 'hourly'!

The This Morning star shared a hilarious – and very delicious looking – photo of a perfectly toasted sandwich on her Instagram on Friday, even adding a dollop of what looks like aioli for good measure.

Alongside the scrumptious picture she wrote: "If you know me you know I've got a couple of weeks left of pregnancy when this starts to happen daily (hourly)."

The former singer has kept us updated throughout her pregnancy journey, sharing both the highs and the lows of the past few months with her followers.

How yummy does that toastie look?!

On Wednesday, the famous mum revealed that her baby boy's kicking had caused a very unusual physical reaction.

Sharing a photo of herself cuddled up underneath her duvet in the early hours of the morning, she wrote: "Has anyone else ever had a big kick (like really big) from their baby that made them actually throw up?"

Rochelle added: "I'm fine now but, that was weird…" she continued.

He sounds like one strong little boy!

Rochelle shares the highs and lows of her pregnancy

Rochelle – who is due to give birth to her son in October – is no stranger to morning sickness, after suffering with it quite badly during the early stages of her pregnancy.

In April, she confessed she felt so unwell that she was reduced to tears.

"Today has by far been one of the hardest days to get through...this ‘morning’ (or all day) sickness really isn’t budging," she wrote alongside a photo of her receiving a hug from her daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three.

"I shut myself in the front room today and cried. These little ladies must have sensed it as they have been as good as gold for me all day. Early night tonight I think..."

