Holly Willoughby's exciting new photo drives fans wild with anticipation The This Morning star shared the snap on Instagram

Holly Willoughby revealed that she's making a rainbow cake on Saturday, and fans are desperate to see more photos!

Sharing a snap of four bowls of yellow, red, blue and green cake mix sitting on her kitchen table, the This Morning presenter wrote: "Rainbow cake incoming."

WATCH: Holly Willoughby discusses difficult family decision

Needless to say, the star's fans were desperate to see a photo of the finished product.

"Show us the results!" exclaimed one social media user.

"Post a photo when it's finished please," another added, with a third gushing: "Can't wait to see!"

Holly often keeps her followers updated with her family's antics, and on Thursday, even revealed the sweet note that her son Chester had left for the Tooth Fairy!

The famous mum admitted her little boy was left panicking after he lost his tooth in the grass, meaning he was unable to leave it under his pillow for the tooth fairy to collect.

Sharing his adorable letter on Instagram, which was neatly written out on some lined paper, the note read: "To Tooth Fairy, I lost my tooth today in the grass. Please can you still come. Love Chester."

Explaining the note, the mum-of-three captioned the photo: "Slight panic when Chester lost his first tooth today and could find it... I’m sure the tooth fairy will still come..."

Needless to say, Holly's famous friends and followers were quick to comment on the post, with co-host and best pal Phillip Schofield simply writing: "Awwwwww!!!!"

Holly's Dancing on Ice co-star John Barrowman left a sweet message, replying: "Of course the tooth fairy will come. I have just contacted them. All is good."

One fan reassuringly wrote: "Oh, she will. She knows everything and is really good at finding lost teeth."

Another added: "Don’t worry! I work in a school and kids often swallow a loose tooth while eating lunch. The tooth fairy still comes. They are alerted to a tooth coming out xx."

