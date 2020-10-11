Ruth Langsford pays emotional tribute to late sister with new recipe The This Morning star lost her sister in 2019

Ruth Langsford paid tribute to her late sister Julia on Saturday as part of 2020 World Mental Health Day.

The This Morning star has previously been open about her struggles to come to terms with the tragic loss of her sibling, who took her own life in June 2019 after suffering from depression for a number of years.

Ruth revealed that one of her hobbies that helps her through difficult times is cooking – which also happened to be a strength of Julia's.

The presenter released this statement at the time of her sister's death

"Today is #worldmentalhealthday2020 This is something very close to my heart...if I’m feeling down I get into the kitchen & turn the music up full blast! (@eltonjohn today) Cooking, & singing (badly!) is my release," she wrote, as she shared a recipe for quick bean and tomato soup.

"If you’re struggling...do something you love, even if you’re not very good at it....if it feels good, do it! Thinking of my sister today who was the most amazing cook. Miss her every day #worldmentalhealthday2020," Ruth continued.

In the video, the 60-year-old whipped up the tasty meal using leftovers from her freezer and cupboard.

"Olive oil, bag of sofrito (onions, carrots, celery), all in my VERY old @lecreusetuk casserole pot," she wrote, before adding in tomato puree, tinned tomatoes, a tin of cannellini beans, a tin of flageolet beans and vegetable stock. After letting the ingredients simmer, she finished it off with dried basil and garlic salt before serving.

Fans rushed to the comments section to show their support, with one writing: "Love you so much Ruth! Hope you're ok today and you're amazing never forgot that." A second added: "Sending you love Ruth."

In an attempt to cheer her up, a third joked about the ingredients of her soup: "A windy soup!!!" Ruth was clearly amused by the remark, replying with several laughing crying emojis.

