Rebel Wilson shares rare peek into diet following weight loss The Pitch Perfect star has been open about her health transformation

Rebel Wilson revealed there is such a thing as healthy ice cream after she shared a photo of herself digging into her new favourite snack.

READ: Inside Rebel Wilson's diet and fitness secrets

Dressed in a fitted black dress as she relaxed on the sofa, the Pitch Perfect star wrote: "@nappsicecream I may be biased but this is the BEST healthy ice-cream out there!"

The dairy-free ice cream comes in a range of flavours, including Japanese Matcha, Star Blueberry and Brazillian Honey – all of which cost $14 (about £11). Rebel's flavour of choice, however, was the Seascape Strawberry.

Rebel enjoyed some dairy-free strawberry ice cream

Made with organic ingredients including Coconut Cream, Honey Water and, of course, coastal Cali strawberries, the LA-based company describes the dessert as "fluffy on the tongue, with naturally low sweetness and medium creaminess."

RELATED: Rebel Wilson's latest swimsuit selfie leaves fans asking her this question

Rebel, 40, has been powering through her "year of health" and has made no secret of her weight loss over the last few months, sharing a number of photos of herself working out at the gym and posing in swimsuits.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson's first-ever surf lesson is epic

In September, she revealed to fans she was 15lbs from her goal weight of 165lbs and hoped to achieve her goal by the end of 2020.

Rebel is believed to be using the Mayr Method, which cuts out snacking and reduces dairy intake, and has recently told fans her methods for avoiding temptation.

The Pitch Perfect star has shown off her health transformation with several swimsuit photos

"When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself 'hmmmm...better not' and had a bottle of water instead," Rebel wrote on Instagram.

However, the Australian actress has also made it clear that she allows herself some treats, such as ice cream.

"Remember though girls, you still gotta treat yourself," Rebel told fans. "I just do it with food now only once or twice a week... and substitute bubble baths on alternate nights." [sic]

MORE: Rebel Wilson wows with gym selfie during workout session with boyfriend Jacob Busch