Rebel Wilson's latest swimsuit selfie leaves fans asking her this question! The actress has overhauled her health

Another day, another sensational swimsuit photo from Rebel Wilson, but her latest beach selfie left fans begging her for answers.

The Pitch Perfect star shared a snapshot on Instagram on Wednesday in which she's wearing a plunging, black one-piece, and wide-brimmed hat, and her followers simply had to know one thing… where she got her hat from.

Rebel, 40 - who is almost at her goal weight after transforming her health over recent months - was relaxing on the beach in the photo and protecting herself from the sun with summer accessories.

She captioned the shot: "I'm a classic Pisces. Love being at the water, in the water, anything around water."

Her fans went crazy for the photo but also for her hat.

"I love the hat," wrote one, while another commented: "NEED the hat," and others begged her to tell her where it was from.

The designer head covering is a Maison Michel design and will set you back around £500.

Fans loved Rebel's designer hat

Rebel has amassed a celebrity following too and recently got a big thumbs up from Jennifer Aniston when she shared another swimsuit photo from her getaway with boyfriend, Jacob Busch.

The picture which caught the Friends star's eye was Rebel wearing a printed kaftan over her swimwear and standing in front of a breathtaking backdrop of the clear, blue sea.

Rebel says she loves the water

Jennifer was one of the first people to like the photo and give Rebel a well-deserved confidence boost.

Rebel has been working incredibly hard during her "year of health" and has almost reached her goal weight of 165lb.

She's been documenting her journey on social media and recently told fans she's focused on avoiding temptation.

"When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself 'hmmmm...better not' and had a bottle of water instead," she wrote on Instagram.

"8kg to go until I hit my goal - hopefully, I can do it by the end of the year."

