Blake Lively did not do things by halves while celebrating her 33rd birthday in lockdown, and that included going all out with an extraordinary birthday cake.

The Shallows actress - who documented her day on Instagram Story - was celebrating at home with family and friends where she received an abundance of beautiful gifts.

But it was the delicious-looking cake and its side dish, which truly stole the show.

Because Blake’s birthday dessert was delivered by her very muscly husband, Ryan Reynolds, 43, and even though the enormous cake was impressive, it was his brawny biceps which blew the birthday girl away.

Instead of zooming in on the layers of cream, sponge, and fruit, Blake focused on Ryan’s gym-toned arms and captioned the shot, "Happy Birthday to Me”.

Blake was impressed by her husband's muscles

Although she seemed over-the-moon with the cake - and the man who came with it - she was also thrilled with all the other efforts that went into her day.

Blake kicked off her birthday with an enormous breakfast muffin, with egg and Sriracha mayonnaise.

Blake was spoiled on her birthday

She indulged in New York City Il Laboratorio Del Gelato cake popsicles, Ladurée macarons, fresh croissants and delighted in a 90s themed box of treats from a friend too.

Blake feasted on so many sweat treats

On top of that Blake received earrings and a ring from designer Lorraine Schwartz and a necklace from Jennifer Meyer with her children’s names on it.

Blake then spent the afternoon having a spa in her friend’s living room.

She loved her gifts

Blake and Ryan have been quarantined with a bubble of friends and family - including their children James, five, Inez three, and Betty, who is almost one - in New York, meaning she certainly had plenty of people to celebrate with.

She thanked everyone for making such an effort when she wrote: "Thank you to everyone who made it so special!!! I love you."

