Rebel Wilson looks sensational in jaw-dropping selfie The actress says 2020 is her year of health

Rebel Wilson is a woman on a mission and it looks likes she’s winning!

The Hustle actress is on a monumental health kick and has shed over 40lbs in recent months and now she’s proudly displaying her staggering weight loss with a beautiful Instagram selfie.

Rebel, 40, sent fans wild with a glamorous snapshot of herself all dolled for a charity event.

Wearing a tight, blue dress, and with her hands on her hips, Rebel looked off into the distance as she struck the sultry pose.

MORE: Adele's weight loss transformation: how the singer slimmed down

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson wears skin-tight wetsuit for first ever surf lesson

Her followers couldn’t wait to tell her how incredible she looked and Rebel was instantly bombarded with compliments.

"Is this really you?” one asked, before adding: "Holy heck Rebs! Like how?? Just stop with the beautiful madness."

Another wrote: "Can’t get over your body transformation. You look fabulous although you always did."

MORE: Rebel Wilson and James Corden mock Cats in hilarious Oscars moment

Rebel looked sensational in blue

Rebel was branded "inspirational" and "amazing" by people who recognised how hard she has worked to improve her health.

Rebel was inspired to get in shape after filming the rigorous dance routines for Cats. She lost eight pounds in just a few days and decided to keep the ball rolling.

The actress insisted she also wanted to slim down for her career.

MORE: 12 vegan celebrities: Stars who eat a plant-based diet

She's been hiking, boxing and running

"I literally feel as if I have to physically transform because it’s very difficult for people to imagine [me in serious roles] for some reason – even though we’re in a very imaginative industry," Rebel told The Mirror.

"I feel that I physically have to show you that I am different and I am transformed in order to help transform my career."

Adding: "I still love comedy, but I did train originally as a dramatic actress which people forget."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.