Rebel Wilson wows with gym selfie during workout session with boyfriend Jacob Busch The Pitch Perfect star has been impressing fans with her incredible weight loss

Rebel Wilson has been working hard all year and has undergone a health transformation with incredible results.

The Pitch Perfect star is committed to working out, and has been hitting the gym with her boyfriend Jacob Busch during their beach getaway to Mexico.

Over the weekend, Rebel shared an impressive workout selfie of herself and Jacob in the hotel gym, captioning the snapshot: "I told you guys were workout together."

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson learns to surf during a trip to the beach

In the photo, Rebel looked stylish in a black workout outfit and sunglasses, with her hair tied up in a bun.

The 40-year-old recently opened up about embarking on a "year of health", revealing that she is striving to make her health her priority.

Rebel Wilson and her boyfriend Jacob hit the gym on holiday

The star has shed 40lbs in recent months and revealed at the beginning of September that she has a goal weight of 165lbs and is currently just a few pounds away from achieving this.

Rebel was inspired to get in shape after losing weight while filming the dance routines for the movie Cats.

She’s been documenting her journey on social media and recently told fans she's working hard to avoid temptation.

Rebel and Jacob are in Mexico on a beach getaway

"When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself 'hmmmm...better not' and had a bottle of water instead," she wrote on Instagram.

"8kg to go until I hit my goal - hopefully, I can do it by the end of the year."

Rebel has been working with a personal trainer and also enjoying hikes in the hills near her home.

Rebel has been sharing inspiring swimwear photos following her health transformation

The star's health kick hasn't gone unnoticed by her fans either.

During her Mexican break, Rebel has been sharing a number of swimsuit photos on the beach, and followers have been full of compliments about the star's toned physique.

In one photo, Rebel posed in the sea in a bright pink swimsuit, resulting in one fan to comment: "Arms so toned look at you!! So proud," while another wrote: "So happy to see you healthy and thriving. Love you very much."

Rebel is having the best time on holiday

A third added: "Beautiful Rebel your so inspiring."

